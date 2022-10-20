T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: SL vs NED Group A match, Toss at 9:00 AM

Team Sportstar
20 October, 2022 08:30 IST
Sri Lanka takes on Netherlands in a Group A encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong.

Sri Lanka takes on Netherlands in a Group A encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong.

Match Details 

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 

Match: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED) 

Match Time: 9:30 AM 

Toss Time: 9:00 AM 

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong 

Live Streaming Details 

When will Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 20, 2022, Thursday.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match start? 

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST. 

What time does the toss between Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

The toss between Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup 2022 match be played? 

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Group A T20 World Cup match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. 

