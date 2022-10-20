Match Details

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Match: Sri Lanka (SL) vs Netherlands (NED)

Match Time: 9:30 AM

Toss Time: 9:00 AM

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Live Streaming Details

