SL vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa game live?

Sri Lanka will hope to get a positive start to its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign when it faces South Africa in its tournament opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Monday, June 3, 2024.

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8 PM IST.

What time will Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match toss take place?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

How to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Which TV channel will telecast Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.