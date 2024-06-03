OMN vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2024: Wiese all-round show helps Namibia beats Oman in Super Over after tense finale

Namibia defeated Oman in Super Over to begin its campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup on a winning note here on Sunday.

Batting first, Oman was bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs at the Kensington Oval. In reply, Namibia were also restricted to the same team score with Jan Frylinck making 45 in 48 balls and Mehran Khan taking 3/7 to take the game into the Super Over.

Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese smashed 21 runs in the one-over eliminator and Oman could manage only 10.

Earlier, Namibia’s South Africa-born left-arm fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann (4/21) created history as he became the first player in history of T20I cricket to take two wickets off the first two balls of a match.

The 26-year-old achieved the feat when he dismissed opener Kashyap Prajapati and Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas for golden ducks on the first two balls of the match after Namibia asked their opponents to bat first.

Khalid Kail top-scored for Oman with 34 in 39 balls.