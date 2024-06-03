MagazineBuy Print

OMN vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2024: Wiese all-round show helps Namibia beats Oman in Super Over after tense finale

Batting first, Oman was bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs. In reply, Namibia were also restricted to the same team score after Mehran Khan picked 3 for seven.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 10:01 IST , Barbados - 1 MIN READ

PTI
David Wiese of Namibia celebrates winning the super over and the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Namibia and Oman at Kensington Oval.
David Wiese of Namibia celebrates winning the super over and the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Namibia and Oman at Kensington Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

David Wiese of Namibia celebrates winning the super over and the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Namibia and Oman at Kensington Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Namibia defeated Oman in Super Over to begin its campaign in the 2024 T20 World Cup on a winning note here on Sunday.

Batting first, Oman was bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs at the Kensington Oval. In reply, Namibia were also restricted to the same team score with Jan Frylinck making 45 in 48 balls and Mehran Khan taking 3/7 to take the game into the Super Over.

Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese smashed 21 runs in the one-over eliminator and Oman could manage only 10.

Earlier, Namibia’s South Africa-born left-arm fast bowler Ruben Trumpelmann (4/21) created history as he became the first player in history of T20I cricket to take two wickets off the first two balls of a match.

NAMIBIA vs OMAN SCORECARD

The 26-year-old achieved the feat when he dismissed opener Kashyap Prajapati and Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas for golden ducks on the first two balls of the match after Namibia asked their opponents to bat first.

Khalid Kail top-scored for Oman with 34 in 39 balls.

Brief Scores
Oman: 109 all out in 19.4 overs (Khalid Kail 34; Ruben Trumpelmann 4/21, David Wiese 3/28).
Namibia: 109/6 in 20 overs (Jan Frylinck 45; Mehran Khan 3/7).
Namibia won the Super Over.

Related Topics

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup /

Namibia /

Oman

