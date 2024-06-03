Oman registered its lowest score in T20 World Cup history during the T20 World Cup 2024 Group B match against Namibia at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Monday.
Oman was bundled out for 109 in 19.4 overs falling short of its previous lowest score of 122 all out in T20 World Cups.
Khalid Kail top-scored for the Arab nation with 34 runs from 39 balls with former captain Zeeshan Maqsood also contributing 22 runs.
For Namibia, Ruben Trumpelmann picked up a four-fer while David Weise picked three wickets.
Here is the list of the lowest totals successfully defended in ICC T20 World Cup history.
- Sri Lanka - 119 all out in 19.2 overs vs New Zealand (Chattogram, 2014)
- Afghanistan - 123/7 in 20 overs vs West Indies (Nagpur, 2016)
- New Zealand - 126/7 in 20 overs vs India (Nagpur, 2016)
- South Africa - 128/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand (Lord’s, 2009)
- South Africa - 130/5 in 20 overs vs India (Nottingham, 2009)
