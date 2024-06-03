  • Sri Lanka - 119 all out in 19.2 overs vs New Zealand (Chattogram, 2014)
  • Afghanistan - 123/7 in 20 overs vs West Indies (Nagpur, 2016)
  • New Zealand - 126/7 in 20 overs vs India (Nagpur, 2016)
  • South Africa - 128/7 in 20 overs vs New Zealand (Lord’s, 2009)
  • South Africa - 130/5 in 20 overs vs India (Nottingham, 2009)