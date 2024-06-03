T20 World Cup 2024: Australia cruising ahead of opener against Oman

A sunset catamaran cruise on the blue waters of Barbados was the perfect way for Australia to bond before knuckling down to the business of winning the T20 World Cup, bowler Ashton Agar said.

The Test and One-day World Champion kickstarts its tournament against Minnows Oman on Wednesday. The team has enjoyed a relaxed buildup while waiting for teammates to arrive from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With all players on deck by Saturday, the squad freshened up with a few drinks while sailing the Caribbean coastline, spinner Agar said.

“We’re sort of sitting on the roof of the catamaran as we’re coming back last night,” spinner Agar told reporters.

“Stoin (Marcus Stoinis) actually mentioned, he goes, ‘I don’t know if many other teams would be like this where you got all the boys just sitting on the roof, watching the sun go down, having a drink together and just having a genuinely good time enjoying each other’s company.’

“It was pretty easy to forget you’re here for a World Cup because it’s just so beautiful. But it’s a great way to start.”

Mitchell Marsh’s team will bid to become the first nation to hold all three of cricket’s major global trophies, having taken the Test and One-day World Cup titles last year.

The tournament has taken the game to fresh pastures, with the United States co-hosting despite the sport’s low profile in the country.

The U.S. started with a big win over North American rivals Canada in front of a few thousand fans in Dallas on Saturday, with New York-born Aaron Jones blasting an unbeaten 94.

“Great opening game. For the U.S. and Canada to have a game like that, it’s a great start to the tournament. I’m pumped for those guys, I think they would have loved it and it’s good for world cricket,” said Agar.