SL vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs South Africa head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets

Sri Lanka will hope to get a positive start to its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign when it faces South Africa in its season opener at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

SL vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20I Total Played: 17 Sri Lanka won: 5 South Africa won: 11 Tied: 1 Last Result: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets (Sharjah, 2021)

SL vs SA Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup Total Played: 4 Sri Lanka won: 1 South Africa won: 3 Tied: 0 Last Result: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets (Sharjah, 2021)

MOST RUNS IN SRI LANKA VS SOUTH AFRICA IN T20Is

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Reeza Hendricks (SA) 9 322 40.25 124.32 66 Quinton de Kock (SA) 11 272 30.22 114.76 59* JP Duminy (SA) 9 262 52.40 137.89 51*

MOST WICKETS IN SRI LANKA VS SOUTH AFRICA IN T20IS