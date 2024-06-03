OMN vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2024: Trumpelmann registers best bowling figures for Namibia in T20 WC

Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann registered the best figures for the team in T20 World Cup history after picking up four for 21 against Oman at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Monday.

The left-arm pacer beat the previous record of three for 17 set by him against Scotland in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup held in the UAE.

The 26-year-old struck with the first ball of his spell and the match to dismiss Kashyap Prajapati for nought before sending back captain Aqib Ilyas in similar fashion the very next ball.

Opener Naseem Khushi was the next to fall, holing out to skipper Gerhard Erasmus for 6. The lanky pacer then returned to pick up the wicket of Kalemullah at the death to pick up his fourth wicket.