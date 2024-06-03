MagazineBuy Print

OMN vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2024: Trumpelmann registers best bowling figures for Namibia in T20 WC

The left-arm pacer beat the previous record of three for 17 set by him against Scotland in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup held in the UAE.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 07:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ruben Trumpelmann of Namibia celebrates dismissing Aqib Ilyas of Oman during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Namibia and Oman at Kensington Oval.
Ruben Trumpelmann of Namibia celebrates dismissing Aqib Ilyas of Oman during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Namibia and Oman at Kensington Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ruben Trumpelmann of Namibia celebrates dismissing Aqib Ilyas of Oman during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Namibia and Oman at Kensington Oval. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann registered the best figures for the team in T20 World Cup history after picking up four for 21 against Oman at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Monday.

The left-arm pacer beat the previous record of three for 17 set by him against Scotland in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup held in the UAE.

The 26-year-old struck with the first ball of his spell and the match to dismiss Kashyap Prajapati for nought before sending back captain Aqib Ilyas in similar fashion the very next ball.

Opener Naseem Khushi was the next to fall, holing out to skipper Gerhard Erasmus for 6. The lanky pacer then returned to pick up the wicket of Kalemullah at the death to pick up his fourth wicket.

Best Bowling figures for Namibia in T20 WC
Ruben Trumpelmann - 4/21 in 4 overs vs Oman (Barbados, 2024)
Ruben Trumpelmann - 3/17 in 4 overs vs Scotland (Abu Dhabi. 2021)
Jan Frylinck - 3/21 in 4 overs vs Ireland (Sharjah, 2021)
David Weise - 3/28 in 3.2 overs vs Oman (Barbados, 2024)
Jan Frylinck - 2/10 in 4 overs vs Scotland (Abu Dhabi. 2021)

