IND vs ENG: India records second biggest win in T20 World Cup knockouts

With this win, India qualified for the final and will be playing against South Africa on June 29, Saturday in Barbados.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 01:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian players celebrate during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal.
Indian players celebrate during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian players celebrate during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semifinal. | Photo Credit: PTI

India recorded the second biggest win in T20 World Cup knockout matches (by margin of runs), beating England by 68 runs in the second semifinal played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

With this win, India qualified for the final and will be playing against South Africa on June 29, Saturday in Barbados.

Report | India avenges 2022 loss, qualifies for first final in 10 years after defeating England

List of biggest wins in T20 World Cup knockout matches (by margin of runs):

1) West Indies beat Australia by 74 runs in Colombo, 2012

2) India beat England by 68 runs in Guyana, 2024

3) Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 57 runs in London, 2009

4) West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs in Colombo, 2012

5) Sri Lanka beat West Indies 27 runs in Mirpur, 2014

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India

