IND vs ENG: India records second biggest win in T20 World Cup knockouts

India recorded the second biggest win in T20 World Cup knockout matches (by margin of runs), beating England by 68 runs in the second semifinal played at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

With this win, India qualified for the final and will be playing against South Africa on June 29, Saturday in Barbados.

Report | India avenges 2022 loss, qualifies for first final in 10 years after defeating England

List of biggest wins in T20 World Cup knockout matches (by margin of runs):

1) West Indies beat Australia by 74 runs in Colombo, 2012

2) India beat England by 68 runs in Guyana, 2024

3) Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 57 runs in London, 2009

4) West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs in Colombo, 2012

5) Sri Lanka beat West Indies 27 runs in Mirpur, 2014