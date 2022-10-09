The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in Australia between October 16 and November 13. Sixteen teams will feature in the tournament, which will be played in a group stage and knockout format.

Some of the biggest hitters across the world have lit up the T20 World Cup over the course of the seven editions of the tournament held so far. It is not surprising that West Indies batter Chris Gayle leads the charts for the most sixes across T20 World Cups - 63 in 31 innings. Yuvraj Singh - who remains the only batter to hit six sixes in an over in a T20 World Cup - is second with 33 maximums 28 innings. India captain Rohit Sharma is third with 31 sixes in 30 innings.

England’s Jos Buttler was the leading six-hitter at the 2021 T20 World Cup with 13 sixes in six innings. Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan was a close second with 12 maximums in the tournament. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were India’s leading six-hitters in the last edition, with seven sixes apiece.

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup, here is a look at the top six-hitters in the tournament’s history.