T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table Updated after PAK vs IRE: Pakistan finishes third after beating Ireland; India, USA qualify for Super 8

With this win, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan finished on third place behind India and USA which qualified for Super 8.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 23:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland.
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

The last Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday between Ireland and Pakistan ended with the latter finishing its campaign with a three-wicket win at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

With this win, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan finished on third place behind India and USA which qualified for Super 8.

India won three while host USA won two matches to finish on first and second respectively.

Canada got a fourth-place finish with one win in group-stage games while Ireland failed to win any of its matches, ending the 2024 campaign with 1 point.

T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost NR Points NRR
1. India (Q) 4 3 0 1 7 +1.137
2. USA (Q) 4 2 1 1 5 +0.127
3. Pakistan (E) 4 2 2 0 4 +0.294
4. Canada (E) 4 1 2 1 3 -0.493
5. Ireland (E) 4 0 3 1 1 -1.293

(Updated after PAK vs IRE match on June 16)

