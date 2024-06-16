PAK vs IRE: Shaheen Afridi takes two wickets in first over, registers fourth such instance of T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi rocked Ireland early by dismissing Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in the first over of the match during their Group A match in Lauderhill on Sunday.

Afridi registered the fourth such instance of the ongoing tournament. Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann, Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi and India’s Arshdeep Singh are the other other bowlers who replicated this feat in this World Cup.

Trumpelmann had nabbed Oman’s Kashyap Prajapati and skipper Aqib Ilyas in the first over and reduced the batting side to three for two. The left-arm pacer ended with figures of four for 21 from his four overs.

Farooqi accounted for Uganda’s Ronak Patel and Roger Mukasa in the first over of their match and the left-arm fast-bowler finished with five for nine from his four overs as Uganda folded for just 58 runs.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep dismissed USA’s Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous off the first and last ball of the first over to end with four for nine from his four overs as India restricted the host to 110 for eight.

Interestingly, all the bowlers who have picked two wickets in the first over of an innings in this tournament are left-arm fast-bowlers.