MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Focus on South African batters in Super 8 clash against United States

South Africa survived by a run against Nepal in its previous game and with the likes of defending champion England and host West Indies also in Group 2, the Proteas can ill afford to let up against USA.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 18:43 IST , North Sound (Antigua) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
South Africa will have no room for error as its world-class batters will be keen to flex their muscles against a spirited USA.
South Africa will have no room for error as its world-class batters will be keen to flex their muscles against a spirited USA. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa will have no room for error as its world-class batters will be keen to flex their muscles against a spirited USA. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa will have no room for error as its world-class batters will be keen to flex their muscles against a spirited USA in its opening Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 here on Wednesday.

The Proteas have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far with their bowlers doing the heavy lifting in all four games.

Playing three games on the challenging New York tracks, and one in Kingstown, South Africa has not crossed the 120-run mark even once.

Although its batting performance is not a reflection of the team which possesses some big hitters like Quinton de Kock, Henriech Klassen, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller, the top order of De Kock, Reeze Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram might feel the pressure to perform.

South Africa survived by a run against Nepal in its previous game and with the likes of defending champion England and host West Indies also in Group 2, the Proteas can ill afford to let up against USA. They would like to start the Super Eight on a winning note.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson uncertain about his future in T20Is following New Zealand’s World Cup exit

Ahead of the World Cup, South Africa’s biggest concern was the woeful form of Anrich Nortje, but the star pacer has turned it around with some scintillating display in the group stage and is currently the joint second leading wicket-taker with nine scalps.

Nortje and fellow pacer Ottneil Baartman, have formed a formidable pair, while Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada will also be eager to trouble the inexperienced USA batters.

Co-host USA, who are an eclectic mix of eight Indians, two Pakistanis, a West Indian, one New Zealander, a South African and a Dutch, are in the midst of a dream run having qualified for the Super Eights in their debut appearance.

It has played an aggressive brand of cricket and will be keeping an eye on the fitness of skipper Monank Patel, who missed the match against India, and was also not going to play against Ireland due to a niggle.

It will be keen to cause another upset after defeating former champion Pakistan in the league stage. While it may be a daunting task, the spirited bunch are ready for the challenge.

“Definitely looking forward to the challenge (of Super Eight) for sure. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve shown that obviously we could definitely compete and beat some of the full member nations,” USA vice-captain Aaron Jones had said last week.

Teams:
South Africa:
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
USA:
Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

South Africa /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GER vs HUN, Euro 2024: Germany title credentials to be tested in Hungary grudge match
    Reuters
  2. Who after Igor Stimac? A case for why Indian coaches must be prioritised and who can be the next National team coach
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 18: Russian men’s tennis team defeats India 2-0 in BRICS Games semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Rauf gets into altercation, says will not hesitate to respond when family is dragged
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: A happy communion of past, present and future
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rauf gets into altercation, says will not hesitate to respond when family is dragged
    PTI
  2. USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Focus on South African batters in Super 8 clash against United States
    PTI
  3. Kane Williamson uncertain about his future in T20Is following New Zealand’s World Cup exit
    PTI
  4. WI vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: Power-packed Pooran sets up West Indies’ crushing win over Afghanistan
    Ayan Acharya
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after WI vs AFG: West Indies seals top spot; Afghanistan settles for second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GER vs HUN, Euro 2024: Germany title credentials to be tested in Hungary grudge match
    Reuters
  2. Who after Igor Stimac? A case for why Indian coaches must be prioritised and who can be the next National team coach
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 18: Russian men’s tennis team defeats India 2-0 in BRICS Games semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Rauf gets into altercation, says will not hesitate to respond when family is dragged
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: A happy communion of past, present and future
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment