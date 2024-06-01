T20 World Cup 2024: List of venues for ICC T20 WC in USA, West Indies; Stadiums, List of matches

The 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin in the West Indies and USA from June 1, 2024 with host United States taking on Canada at Dallas, Texas.
The Group Stage fixtures will shuttle between the West Indies and USA before the caravan moves solely to the Windies for the Super Eight fixtures and beyond.
Here are the venues being utilised for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup:
Dallas: Grand Prairie Stadium
USA vs Canada - June 1, 2024
Netherlands vs Nepal - June 4, 2024
USA vs Pakistan - June 6, 2024
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - June 7, 2024
Guyana: Providence Stadium
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea - June 2, 2024
Afghanistan vs Uganda - June 3, 2024
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda - June 5, 2024
Afghanistan vs New Zealand - June 7, 2024
West Indies vs Uganda - June 8, 2024
2nd Semifinal - June 27, 2024
Barbados: Kensington Oval
Namibia vs Oman - June 2, 2024
England vs Scotland - June 4, 2024
Australia vs Oman, June 5, 2024
Namibia vs Scotland - June 6, 2024
Australia vs England - June 8, 2024
C1 vs A1 - June 20, 2024
A2 vs C2 - June 21, 2024
A2 vs B1, June 23, 2024
Final - June 29, 2024
New York: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Sri Lanka vs South Africa - June 3, 2024
India vs Ireland - June 5, 2024
Canada vs Ireland - June 7, 2024
Netherlands vs South Africa - June 8, 2024
India vs Pakistan - June 9, 2024
Bangladesh vs South Africa - June 10, 2024
Canada vs Pakistan - June 11, 2204
USA vs India - June 12, 2024
Antigua and Barbuda: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
Oman vs Scotland - June 9, 2024
Australia vs Namibia - June 11, 2024
England vs Oman - June 13, 2024
England vs Namibia - June 15, 2024
A2 vs D1 - June 19, 2024
B2 vs D2 - June 20, 2024
A1 vs D2 - June 22, 2024
C2 vs D1 - June 23, 2024
Florida: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground
Nepal vs Sri Lanka - June 11, 2024
USA vs Ireland - June 14, 2024
Canada vs India - June 15, 2024
Ireland vs Pakistan - June 16, 2024
Trinidad: Brian Lara Stadium
West Indies vs New Zealand - June 12, 2024
Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea - June 13, 2024
New Zealand vs Uganda - June 14, 2024
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea - June 17, 2024
1st Semifinal - June 26, 2024
Kingstown: Arnos Vale Ground
Bangladesh vs Netherlands - June 13, 2204
Nepal vs South Africa - June 14, 2024
Bangladesh vs Nepal - June 16, 2024
C1 vs B2 - June 22, 2024
C1 vs D2 - June 24, 2024
Gros Islet: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Australia vs Scotland - June 15, 2024
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka - June 16, 2024
West Indies vs Afghanistan - June 17, 2024
B1 vs C2 - June 19, 2024
B1 vs D1 - June 21, 2204
B2 vs A1, June 24, 2024

