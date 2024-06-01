T20 World Cup 2024: List of venues for ICC T20 WC in USA, West Indies; Stadiums, List of matches

The 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin in the West Indies and USA from June 1, 2024 with host United States taking on Canada at Dallas, Texas.

The Group Stage fixtures will shuttle between the West Indies and USA before the caravan moves solely to the Windies for the Super Eight fixtures and beyond.

Here are the venues being utilised for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup:

Dallas: Grand Prairie Stadium

USA vs Canada - June 1, 2024

Netherlands vs Nepal - June 4, 2024

USA vs Pakistan - June 6, 2024

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - June 7, 2024

Guyana: Providence Stadium

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea - June 2, 2024

Afghanistan vs Uganda - June 3, 2024

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda - June 5, 2024

Afghanistan vs New Zealand - June 7, 2024

West Indies vs Uganda - June 8, 2024

2nd Semifinal - June 27, 2024

Barbados: Kensington Oval

Namibia vs Oman - June 2, 2024

England vs Scotland - June 4, 2024

Australia vs Oman, June 5, 2024

Namibia vs Scotland - June 6, 2024

Australia vs England - June 8, 2024

C1 vs A1 - June 20, 2024

A2 vs C2 - June 21, 2024

A2 vs B1, June 23, 2024

Final - June 29, 2024

New York: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka vs South Africa - June 3, 2024

India vs Ireland - June 5, 2024

Canada vs Ireland - June 7, 2024

Netherlands vs South Africa - June 8, 2024

India vs Pakistan - June 9, 2024

Bangladesh vs South Africa - June 10, 2024

Canada vs Pakistan - June 11, 2204

USA vs India - June 12, 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

Oman vs Scotland - June 9, 2024

Australia vs Namibia - June 11, 2024

England vs Oman - June 13, 2024

England vs Namibia - June 15, 2024

A2 vs D1 - June 19, 2024

B2 vs D2 - June 20, 2024

A1 vs D2 - June 22, 2024

C2 vs D1 - June 23, 2024

Florida: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground

Nepal vs Sri Lanka - June 11, 2024

USA vs Ireland - June 14, 2024

Canada vs India - June 15, 2024

Ireland vs Pakistan - June 16, 2024

Trinidad: Brian Lara Stadium

West Indies vs New Zealand - June 12, 2024

Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea - June 13, 2024

New Zealand vs Uganda - June 14, 2024

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea - June 17, 2024

1st Semifinal - June 26, 2024

Kingstown: Arnos Vale Ground

Bangladesh vs Netherlands - June 13, 2204

Nepal vs South Africa - June 14, 2024

Bangladesh vs Nepal - June 16, 2024

C1 vs B2 - June 22, 2024

C1 vs D2 - June 24, 2024

Gros Islet: Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

Australia vs Scotland - June 15, 2024

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka - June 16, 2024

West Indies vs Afghanistan - June 17, 2024

B1 vs C2 - June 19, 2024

B1 vs D1 - June 21, 2204

B2 vs A1, June 24, 2024