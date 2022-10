T20 World Cup Live Score, Sri Lanka vs UAE: UAE 36/6 vs SL; Hasaranga, Shanaka strike

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and UAE from Kardinia Park in Geelong, Australia.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana.

UAE Playing XI: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

TOSS: UAE wins the toss and elects to bowl.

After being stunned by Namibia in its campaign opener on Sunday, Sri Lanka will face UAE in a must-win game at Kardinia Park in Geelong on Tuesday. UAE gave Netherlands a stiff challenge on Sunday but eventually went down to the Dutch by three wickets.

THE SQUADS Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando. UAE: CP Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (vc), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, and Aayan Khan. Reserves: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma