T20 World Cup 2022 UAE vs NED Highlights: Netherlands beats UAE by 3 wickets

Result: Netherlands beats UAE by 3 wickets

In a massive surprise, Namibia hammered Sri Lanka by 55 runs. Well, that’s some start to the T20 World Cup.

United Arab Emirates will face the Netherlands in the second Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. UAE is playing only its second T20 World Cup and come into the competition on the back of two defeats to Bangladesh.

The Netherlands is in its fourth successive World Cup but angling for a first win in the competition since 2016.

UAE vs NED Match Details, T20 World Cup 2022

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Australia

Today's Match: UAE vs NED

When: Sunday,16th October, 2022

Toss Time: 1:00 PM IST

Match Time: 1:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong, Australia

Squads:

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c/wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh

UAE squad: CP Rizwaan (c), Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan. Standby Players: Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma