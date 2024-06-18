MagazineBuy Print

WI vs AFG: West Indies registers highest total of T20 World Cup 2024 in match against Afghanistan

West Indies registered the highest team total of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 during the Group C encounter against Afghanistan at Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 07:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rovman Powell of West Indies bats during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between West Indies and Afghanistan at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Rovman Powell of West Indies bats during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between West Indies and Afghanistan at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rovman Powell of West Indies bats during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between West Indies and Afghanistan at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images

West Indies registered the highest team total of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 during the Group C encounter against Afghanistan at Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Tuesday.

Riding on Nicholas Pooran’s innings, the Windies put up 218/5 in its 20-over innings beating the previous record of 201 scored by Australia and Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

West Indies’ huge first innings total was built on a 92-run batting PowerPlay, the highest in the history of T20 World Cups. The opening phase of the game also included a 36-run over by Azmatullah Omarzai, the most runs conceded in an over in the history of the competition.

Highest team totals in T20 World Cup 2024
218/5 - West Indies vs Afghanistan (Gros Islet)
201/5 - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Gros Islet)
201/7 - Australia vs England (Bridgetown)
197/3 - USA vs Canada (Dallas)
186/5 - Australia vs Scotland (Gros Islet)

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

Afghanistan

