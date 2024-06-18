WI vs AFG: West Indies registers highest total of T20 World Cup 2024 in match against Afghanistan

West Indies registered the highest team total of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 during the Group C encounter against Afghanistan at Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Tuesday.
Riding on Nicholas Pooran’s innings, the Windies put up 218/5 in its 20-over innings beating the previous record of 201 scored by Australia and Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.
West Indies’ huge first innings total was built on a 92-run batting PowerPlay, the highest in the history of T20 World Cups. The opening phase of the game also included a 36-run over by Azmatullah Omarzai, the most runs conceded in an over in the history of the competition.
Highest team totals in T20 World Cup 2024
