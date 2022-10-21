West Indies will take on Ireland in the Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Match: West Indies (WI) vs Ireland (IRE)

Match Time: 9:30 AM

Toss Time: 9:00 AM

Venue: Bellerive Oval

Live Streaming Details

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand