West Indies vs Ireland Live Streaming Info, WI vs IRE 11th Match Group B Predicted Playing XI, Match Details 

West Indies vs Ireland Live Streaming Info: Get the Live Streaming Details, When and Where to watch, Match Details and Predicted Playing XI as WI takes on IRE in T20 World Cup.

21 October, 2022 02:30 IST
West Indies will take on Ireland in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup on Friday.

West Indies will take on Ireland in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup on Friday.

West Indies will take on Ireland in the Group B match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Match Details 

Tournament: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 

Match: West Indies (WI) vs Ireland (IRE)

Match Time: 9:30 AM 

Toss Time: 9:00 AM 

Venue: Bellerive Oval 

Live Streaming Details 

When will West Indies vs Ireland Group B match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 21, 2022, Friday.

What time will West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match start? 

West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 9:30 AM IST. 

What time does the toss between West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match take place?

The toss between West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 9:00 AM.

Where will West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match be played? 

West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. 

Which TV channel will telecast West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Star Sports Network will telecast West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will Livestream West Indies vs Ireland Group B T20 World Cup 2022 match.

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith

Ireland Predicted Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Brandon King, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

