India’s T20 World Cup Super 12 updated schedule: full updated list of IND matches

India begins its 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. Despite being among the pre-tournament favourites, India hasn’t won a T20 World Cup since 2007. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, it failed to qualify for the knockouts.

India had started its campaign against Pakistan then as well, losing to its arch-rival by 10 wickets.

“It’s been a while since we have won the World Cup,” Rohit told bcci.tv. “Obviously the motive and the whole thought process is to win the World Cup, but we know that we need to do a lot of things right to get there, so one step at a time for us.”

Also Read T20 World Cup: New Zealand eyes elusive win Down Under against defending champion Australia in Super 12 opener

INDIA SCHEDULE AT T20 WORLD CUP 2022

India vs Pakistan: 23rd October, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

India vs A2 : 27th October, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa: 30th October, Sunday at 4:30 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh: 2nd November, Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe: 6th November, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST

FORMAT

First round

Group A:Sri Lanka, Namibia, Netherlands, UAE

Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe

The top two in each round-robin group progressed to the Super 12s.

Super 12s

Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia (host), England, New Zealand, Ireland, Sri Lanka

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Netherlands, Zimbabwe