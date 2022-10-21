India’s T20 World Cup Super 12 updated schedule: full updated list of IND matches

India begins its 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. Despite being among the pre-tournament favourites, India hasn’t won a T20 World Cup since 2007. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, it failed to qualify for the knockouts.
India had started its campaign against Pakistan then as well, losing to its arch-rival by 10 wickets.
“It’s been a while since we have won the World Cup,” Rohit told bcci.tv. “Obviously the motive and the whole thought process is to win the World Cup, but we know that we need to do a lot of things right to get there, so one step at a time for us.”
INDIA SCHEDULE AT T20 WORLD CUP 2022
India vs Pakistan: 23rd October, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST
India vs A2 : 27th October, Thursday at 12:30 PM IST
India vs South Africa: 30th October, Sunday at 4:30 PM IST
India vs Bangladesh: 2nd November, Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST
India vs Zimbabwe: 6th November, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST
FORMAT
First round
Group A:Sri Lanka, Namibia, Netherlands, UAE
Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe
The top two in each round-robin group progressed to the Super 12s.
Super 12s
Group 1: Afghanistan, Australia (host), England, New Zealand, Ireland, Sri Lanka
Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Netherlands, Zimbabwe