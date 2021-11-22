Shahrukh Khan's last-ball six helps Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final

Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in Delhi on Monday, thanks to a last-ball six from M Shahrukh Khan.

With five needed off the last ball, Shahrukh hit a full ball from left-arm seamer Prateek Jain over the square-leg boundary, powering Tamil Nadu to its second consecutive domestic T20 title; and third overall.

Shahrukh walked out to bat with Tamil Nadu reeling at 95 for 4 in a chase of 152. Vijay Shankar and N Jagadeesan were caught off successive balls and the asking rate had gone past 12. Shahrukh, however, struck one four and three sixes in his unbeaten 15-ball 33 to deny Karnataka.

R Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers as his 3 for 12 helped restrict Karnataka to 151 for 7.