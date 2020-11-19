Conditioning camp for Tamil Nadu probables from November 20

The Tamil Nadu probables for the upcoming domestic season, across the three formats, will have a conditioning camp here at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium from Friday.

The cricketers, around 40 in number, are those who have represented Tamil Nadu in the different formats last season. The camp will also include some cricketers who have represented the State in the Under-23 competitions.

A source told Sportstar that the cricketers will be split into four batches. And on every day two batches will train, one in the morning and the other in the evening.

So every batch will train on alternate days. The focus will be both on physical training and improving skill sets.

The camp will be supervised by Tamil Nadu head coach D. Vasu and assistant coach R. Prasanna.

Proactive

Although the BCCI has not come up with the schedule for domestic competitions, the TNCA has been proactive in getting its cricketers prepared. Although Tamil Nadu disappointed in the Ranji Trophy - despite a late surge - last season, it reached the finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 competition and the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament.

And several Tamil Nadu cricketers shone in the recently concluded IPL.

Considered a powerhouse in the domestic circuit, Tamil Nadu will begin another quest from Friday. The Ranji Trophy will be the ultimate prize.