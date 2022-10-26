TNCA XI vs BAN XI: Mithun’s 156 helps Bangladesh post 349, Tamil Nadu slips to 82 for 7

Mohammad Mithun led from the front with a well-composed unbeaten 156 (246b, 10x4s, 8x6s), to help Bangladesh XI put on 349 for nine against Tamil Nadu XI on day two of the four-day match here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Later, pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja ran through the TN batting lineup with his accurate bowling to leave the hosts tottering at 82 for seven.

Mithun, who resumed the day on 74, scored the bulk of the runs his team amassed on day two as he shepherded the lower order expertly and crossed two landmarks.

Like the first day, the wicket-keeper batter, who has played 10 Tests for his national side, took on the spinners while being cautious against the pacers. He was particularly severe against the left-arm spinner, S. Ajith Ram, who picked up four wickets.

But he took his chances smartly by hitting the spinners with the turn straight down the ground and brought up his century with a lofted shot over extra cover.

On a pitch with uneven bounce, the TN batters paid the price for being struck on the crease and beaten for pace by Rahman Raja.

TN got off to a poor start losing openers L. Suryapprakash and N.S. Chaturved in the brief session before tea.

In the final session, Rahman Raja ran through the middle order with his rapid pace and accurate lines targeting the stumps. While skipper B. Indrajith was trapped leg-before, he rattled the stumps to dismiss Kaushik Gandhi, Adithya Ganesh and S. Ajith Ram.

The scores: Bangladesh XI 349/9 decl. in 127 overs (Shadman Islam 89, Mohammad Mithun 156 n.o., L. Vignesh 4/65, S. Ajith Ram 4/84) vs Tamil Nadu XI 82/7 in 40.2 overs (Rejaur Rahman Raja 4/17).