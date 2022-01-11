Cricket Cricket Tata to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor The Indian Premier League is set to get a new title sponsor in Tata after mobile company Vivo's decision to pull out. Team Sportstar 11 January, 2022 14:23 IST Tata to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor. (Representative Image) - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 11 January, 2022 14:23 IST The Indian Premier League is set to get a new title sponsor in Tata after mobile company Vivo's decision to pull out.The Governing Council on Tuesday decided that the Indian corporate giant will be brought on board as the title sponsor for the forthcoming season.More to follow.. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :