England to Afghanistan: India's first wins against 10 Test sides

India's journey in Test cricket started in 1932 and its first win came only in the year 1952, when it defeated England in Chennai by an innings and eight runs.



India has so far played against 10 Test playing nations, spanning 542 matches -- out of which 157 were victories, 167 losses, 217 draws and one tied match.



Sportstar takes a look at India's first wins against 10 Test playing nations.



India vs England in Chennai (Feb 6, 1952)



India recorded its first Test win when it beat England by an innings and eight runs at Chepauk. It was the fifth Test of the five-match series, which ended 1-1. Vinoo Mankad took a eight-wicket haul to bowl England out for 266. In reply, India declared at 457/9, with Pankaj Roy and Polly Umrigar scoring hundreds. The touring English batsmen in the second essay capitulated for 183 to give the Vijay Hazare-led team a famous win.





The Indian Team of '52 | (L-R) P.R. Umrigar, S.G. Shinde, C.T. Sarwate, H.R. Adhikari (vice captain), V.S. Hazare (captain), P. Gupta (Manager), V. Mankad, D.G. Phadkar, P. Sen. Standing: W. Ferguson (scorer), M.K. Mantri, N. Chowdhury, G.S. Ramchand, Ghulam Ahmed, R.V. Divecha, C.D. Gopinath, H.G. Gaekwad, V.L. Manjrekar. Ground: P. Roy and D.K. Gaekwad. - The Hindu Archives

Indian skipper Lala Amarnath (left) and his Pakistani counterpart Abdul Hafeez Kardar (left) seen during the first cricket test match between India and Pakistan at Ferozeshah Kotla, Delhi from October 16 to 19, 1952. Mankad took 13 wickets for 131 runs during the match. Adhikari and Ghulam Ahmed shared a partnership of 109 runs in the first innings. India won the match. - The Hindu Archives

In the same year, seven months after its first Test win, India defeated Pakistan at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium. Riding on the half-centuries by Vijay Hazare, Hemu Adhikari and Ghulam Ahmed, India posted 372 in the first innings. Mankad returned with a eight-wicket haul as Pakistan was all out for 150. Then following-on, Pakistan was all out for 152 with Mankad picking a five for his 13-wicket haul. India won by an innings and 70 runs.



India vs New Zealand in Mumbai (Dec 2, 1955)



Mankad scored 223 as India declared for 421/8 after opting to bat at Brabourne Stadium. New Zealand was all out for 258 and following-on it was bowled out for 136, with Subhash Gupte picking up a five-wicket haul. India won by an innings and 27 runs.



India's Vinoo Mankad seen here being congratulated on completing his double century on Day 02 of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at Brabourne Stadium in Bombay on December 03, 1955. - The Hindu Archives



India vs Australia in Kanpur (Dec 19, 1959)



It was the second Test of the five-match series and after opting to bat, India was bundled out for 152 in its first innings. Alan Davidson claimed a five-wicket haul and Richie Benaud took four wickets. In reply, Australia was restricted to 219 with Jasubhai Patel picking nine wickets. Indian batsmen put up a better show in the second innings and set up a target of 225. Patel took five wickets and Umrigar four as India bowled Australia out for 105. The host won by 119 runs.



Indian skipper G.S. Ramchand seen here being congratulated by his Australian counterpart Richie Benaud after the second Test match between Australia and India at Kanpur in India on December 24, 1959. Jasu Patel claimed 14 wickets for 124 runs which helped India beat Australia by 119 runs in the match. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

A memorable Test in so many ways as it also marked the debut of Sunil Gavaskar. West Indies opted to bat and was all out for 214 with Erapalli Prasanna bagging four wickets and Bishan Singh Bedi three. Dilip Sardesai slammed a century, Gavaskar and Eknath Solkar scored fifties as India made 352. In the second innings, the host was all out for 261 with S. Venkataraghavan picking a five-wicket haul. Gavaskar scored 67 as India chased down the target of 124 runs to register a seven-wicket victory.

The birth of a legend: Sunil Gavaskar, who made his debut against the West Indies during the second Test at Port of Spain, seen here with with Abid Ali (left) even as Gary Sobers (right) congratulates them over their victory - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Sunil Gavaskar seen here going up to congratulate Indian skipper Kapil Dev on winning the second cricket Test match between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur from December 27 to 31, 1986. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Vinod Kambli waves his bat in acknowledgement after his century on the opening day of the one-off Test cricket match against Zimbabwe in New Delhi on March 13, 1993 - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Javagal Srinath claimeda six-wicket haul in this tournament. - The Hindu Archives

Sourav Ganguly seen here with late football legends P.K.Banerjee and Chuni Goswami after having beaten Bangladesh in its own backyard to register its first win against the country. - AP

Shivlal Yadav took five wickets as Sri Lanka was all out for 204 after opting to bat in the second Test of the three-match series. Mohinder Amarnath and Dilip Vengsarkar slammed hundreds in India's reply of 451/6 declared. Maninder Singh picked seven wickets as India won by an innings and 106 runs after skittling out Sri Lanka for 141.Vinod Kambli slammed 227 as India put up 536/7 declared in its first innings. Andy Flower scored 115 and his brother Grant 96 in Zimbabwe's 322 and following-on it was all out for 201, with Anil Kumble taking a five-wicket haul. India won the one-off Test by an innings and 13 runs.A thrilling start to the three-match series, as India won the first Test by 64 runs. Opting to bat, India was all out for 223 with Allan Donald taking four wickets. Daryll Cullinan scored 43 and a gritty 67 runs by Fannie de Villiers took South Africa to 244. India again struggled with the bat, but debutant V.V.S. Laxman made a crucial 51 to take India to 190. Chasing a target of 170 on a fourth day wicket, the Proteas were all out for 105, with Javagal Srinath claiming a six-wicket haul.A newbie into the Test arena but in the one-off Test on its home turf, Bangaldesh did well except for its performance with the bat in the second innings. After opting to bat, the host put up 400 with Aminul Islam scoring a hundred. In reply, India managed to make 429, riding on three half-centuries by Sadagoppan Ramesh, Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Joshi. However, Bangladesh came undone in the second innings when it was skittled out for only 91. India gunned down the target of 63 easily with nine wickets to spare.

India vs Afghanistan in Bengaluru (June 14, 2018)



Afghanistan's debut Test in Bengaluru ended in a two-day thrashing at the hands of India. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay slammed hundreds as India posted 474 on the board. Afghanistan was blown away for 109, with Ravichandran Ashwin taking four wickets. Following-on, Afghanistan was all out for 103 as Ajinkya Rahane-led India won by an innings and 262 runs.



