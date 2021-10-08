The Ashes 2021-22: ECB gives 'conditional approval'

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has given 'conditional approval' for The Ashes to go ahead.

In a statement on Friday, the ECB said: "Over recent weeks we have made excellent progress in moving forward on the England men's Ashes Tour. To facilitate further progress and allow a squad to be selected, The ECB Board has met today and given its approval for the tour to go ahead. This decision is subject to several critical conditions being met before we travel."

The ECB is looking forward to the "ongoing assistance from Cricket Australia in resolving these matters in the coming days."

