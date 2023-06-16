Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: Root’s 30th Test ton puts England in command against Australia

In a move typical of the unconventional, attacking approach adopted by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England gave itself four overs to bowl at Australia on Friday, without any success.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 23:33 IST , BIRMINGHAM - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Joe Root acknowledges the applause after reaching his century on Day one of the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.
Joe Root acknowledges the applause after reaching his century on Day one of the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Joe Root acknowledges the applause after reaching his century on Day one of the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

A superb century from Joe Root, his first against Australia since 2015, helped England race to 393-8 before declaring on the opening day of the first Ashes Test, a move that did not bear fruit as the tourist held firm to finish on 14-0 at stumps.

In a move typical of the unconventional, attacking approach adopted by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England gave itself four overs to bowl at Australia on Friday, without any success.

After an aggressive England enjoyed a positive start with the bat in Birmingham, the key wickets of Stokes and firebrand Harry Brook left the home side on 176-5 and staring at the possibility of being skittled out quickly.

ALSO READ
Sethi casts fresh doubts over Pakistan’s participation in World Cup in India

However, as has been the case for many years, Root steadied the ship, putting together a partnership of 121 with fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow, who eventually fell for 78, to save his country in the hour of need again.

Root pulled out some outrageous shots in an incredible innings, with his century greeted with raucous applause by an Edgbaston crowd, with its former skipper raising home hopes of a first Ashes series win in eight years, finishing unbeaten on 118.

England did all they could to take a wicket before the close of play, with Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson steaming in from either end, but David Warner and Usman Khawaja stood firm.

Related Topics

Ben Stokes /

Brendon McCullum /

Ashes 2023 /

Joe Root /

Jonny Bairstow

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Root’s 30th Test ton puts England in command against Australia
    Reuters
  2. Relegated Leicester appoint former Man City assistant Maresca as new manager
    Reuters
  3. Fucsovics upsets Fritz in Stuttgart, Tiafoe reaches semifinals
    AP
  4. World Cup Stage 3: Indian archers make bronze playoff in recurve mixed team event
    PTI
  5. Wrestlers want Asian Games trials in August, IOA approaches OCA for deadline extension
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ashes 2023: Root’s 30th Test ton puts England in command against Australia
    Reuters
  2. Sethi casts fresh doubts over Pakistan’s participation in World Cup in India
    PTI
  3. Ashes 2023: Joe Root overtakes Bradman in Test century list with 30th hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. MPL 2023: Ruturaj blitz helps Puneri hammer Kolhapur, Kulkarni shines for Nashik
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Root’s 30th Test ton puts England in command against Australia
    Reuters
  2. Relegated Leicester appoint former Man City assistant Maresca as new manager
    Reuters
  3. Fucsovics upsets Fritz in Stuttgart, Tiafoe reaches semifinals
    AP
  4. World Cup Stage 3: Indian archers make bronze playoff in recurve mixed team event
    PTI
  5. Wrestlers want Asian Games trials in August, IOA approaches OCA for deadline extension
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment