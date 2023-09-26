MagazineBuy Print

ODI World Cup 2023: Southee cleared to join New Zealand squad after surgery, aiming to play opener

Southee dislocated and fractured his thumb attempting to take a catch in a one-day international against England earlier this month.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 23:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Southee dislocated and fractured his thumb attempting to take a catch in a one-day international against England earlier this month.
Southee dislocated and fractured his thumb attempting to take a catch in a one-day international against England earlier this month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Southee dislocated and fractured his thumb attempting to take a catch in a one-day international against England earlier this month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tim Southee will be part of New Zealand’s squad at next month’s World Cup after progressing in his recovery from a thumb injury, the country’s cricket board (NZC) said on Tuesday, adding that Kyle Jamieson would travel to India as a “contingency”.

Fast bowler Southee dislocated and fractured his thumb attempting to take a catch in a one-day international against England earlier this month. He had surgery on Thursday.

New Zealand will face defending champion England in their opening game at the 50-overs World Cup in India.

“Tim Southee’s been cleared to join the Black Caps in India later this week as he continues to progress his recovery from surgery on his fractured right thumb,” NZC said in a statement.

ALSO READ
New Zealand whitewashes Bangladesh to wrap formal World Cup 2023 preparation

“The 34-year-old senior paceman will depart to the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday with an aim of being available for the Black Caps opening game of the tournament against England.

“As a contingency, pace-bowler Kyle Jamieson will also join the World Cup squad in India this week to train ... Jamieson will not officially be part of the World Cup squad and therefore not available to play in any of the warm-up matches...”

On Thursday, a second-string New Zealand side emerged victorious in a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh. 

