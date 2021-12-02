Kanpur draw was great, but Mumbai Test a new challenge - Tim Southee

New Zealand earned a well-fought draw in the first Test in Kanpur, thanks to a last-wicket stand between Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra. Despite the remarkable escape at Green Park, New Zealand pace ace Tim Southee is not of the opinion that momentum is with the touring side.

“We can gain a lot out of our efforts in Kanpur. As a side, we know what happened last week, and we know we should take up the next challenge. Last Test was exciting with all three results possible towards the end of day five. It was great for Test cricket and also for the belief in our side to be able to hang on over there. But it’s going to be a new challenge over the coming five days,” Southee said on the eve of the second Test, which begins at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

‘Courage and belief’

Talking about that partnership between Patel and Ravindra, Southee said: “It was a great effort from Rachin to show on his debut. It was great to see him be so calm. He wasn’t fazed by the situation or the pressure of the game. Ajaz, too, at the start of his international career. That steady head helped. He has played a lot of cricket at the domestic level. It shows you the courage and the belief within the group.”

Ever since landing in Mumbai on Tuesday, the New Zealand team could not have training sessions due to incessant rain. “I guess you can’t do much about it. We’re fortunate to have the last week. The players who weren’t playing got some time to train last week. We had our practice sessions. We as the fast bowlers are kind of happy that we’re getting additional rest, you know. You just back your previous experiences. To be able to front up tomorrow will be the same for both sides. It’s been the same for both sides and it’s something both sides will have to adapt to…”

Asked whether overcast conditions will help the New Zealand pacers, Southee said: “I guess the wicket has been under covers for a while now. We have to see how that shapes up tomorrow. Hopefully Gary and Kane have a look at the wicket later this afternoon. It’s a different challenge but we also have to factor in how the wicket would behave for the next five-six days. We have to adapt to it.”