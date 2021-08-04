TNPL 2021: Chepauk Super Gillies beats the Siechem Madurai Panthers by five wickets

The match `turning’ performance arrived at the beginning of the contest.

Lanky left-arm spinner M. Siddharth’s telling strikes - he finished with four for 20 - in the first seven overs derailed Siechem Madurai Panthers’ innings.

Chasing just 125, Chepauk Super Gillies was home in the 19th over losing five wickets in this TNPL clash at Chepauk on Wednesday.

The side lost N. Jagadeesan early; he attempted to boost the side’s run rate. Subsequently, Super Gillies promoted the left-handed Sai Kishore.

Captain Kaushik Gandhi, compact and busy, played some attractive shots during his 50-ball 64, timing the ball through the gaps.

Possessing pacey slinger R. Silambarasan and left-arm seamer V. Gowtham, a young paceman with speed and a future, Madurai could have created pressure had it not dropped catches.

Earlier, after Madurai opted to bat, Siddharth impressed. Bowling with control, altering pace and using the crease, Siddharth’s influential four successive overs - three of them in the Power Play - snuffed out Madurai’s hopes.

Siddharth bowled opener, P. Praveen Kumar, with an arm ball that fizzed off the pitch. If a left-arm spinner has this delivery, then he is someone with potential.

And among his victims was the experienced K.B. Arun Karthik who perished attempting to sweep a delivery that held its line.

Skipper N.S. Chaturved’s fighting 50-ball 70 meant the Madurai outfit managed a recovery of sorts; it finished at 124 for nine.

Panthers skipper Skipper N.S. Chaturved(right) scored a valiant 50-ball 70 but it could not prevent the loss of his team. - TNPL

Chaturved is a well-organised batsman with footwork and balance. And a batsman such as him, sound with his fundamentals, can adapt to Twenty20 cricket.

He cut and drove well and a back-foot punch piercing the off-side field off Sonu Yadav was a gem.

However, he injured his shoulder during his batting stint and J. Kousik led the side.

Sandeep Warrier, fresh from earning the India cap in Sri Lanka, seemed to be struggling with a sore knee. Considering the paceman’s workload for Tamil Nadu, he needs to be handled with care.

Another returnee from Sri Lanka, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, struggled for rhythm.

In fact, the Super Gillies fielded three left-spinners and the third spinner of this variety, R. Alexander, bowled tidily.

Frayed tempers were on view during the chase and the umpires spoke to Kousik and Arun Karthick.