Cricket Cricket Nellai Royal Kings beats Chepauk Super Gillies in super over finish in TNPL 2022 opener Sanjay Yadav produced an incredible all-round show with an 87* in the first innings and followed it up with a two-wicket haul before sealing the super over win. Team Sportstar 23 June, 2022 23:14 IST Nellai Royal Kings beat Chepauk Super Gillies in a thrilling super over finish in the inaugural match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) opener on Thursday. Sanjay Yadav produced an incredible all-round show with an 87* in the first innings and followed it up with a two-wicket haul before sealing a nervy super over win with the bat.