Nellai Royal Kings beats Chepauk Super Gillies in super over finish in TNPL 2022 opener

Sanjay Yadav produced an incredible all-round show with an 87* in the first innings and followed it up with a two-wicket haul before sealing the super over win.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 June, 2022 23:14 IST
Cricket bat and balls

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The TNPL 2022 got off to a thrilling start with a super over finish on Thursday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Nellai Royal Kings beat Chepauk Super Gillies in a thrilling super over finish in the inaugural match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) opener on Thursday.

Sanjay Yadav produced an incredible all-round show with an 87* in the first innings and followed it up with a two-wicket haul before sealing a nervy super over win with the bat.

