Badrinath goes online to scout best cricketers from Tamil Nadu

Growing up, Subramaniam Badrinath had little access to technology as he pursued cricketing excellence.

“Video analysis was not around, and the mobile phones were basic,” he said in a chat with Sportstar. The former India batsman added, “Today, you can access the entire world through your mobile phone.”

And technology has entered cricket big time with video analysis becoming an integral part of teams.

Badrinath, the founder of CricIT Ventures, is set to launch a unique programme in Tamil Nadu to unearth cricketers with potential, powered by technology. “It’s an online talent hunt programme, the first of its kind, to pick the bright young cricketers of the State for coaching,” he said.

The budding players need to take a short video of their area of expertise, in batting, bowling, or both, with their mobile phones and send it to www.cricitventures.com.

Badrinath will then select the most promising cricketers from these videos and invite them to Chennai for free state-of-the-art coaching. The players from the districts will get free meals besides stay.

The former Tamil Nadu captain said, “I am not looking at this as a business venture. I am spending my own money. I want to give something back to State cricket.”

In future, Badrinath said, sponsors would be welcome. “If the corporate houses chip in, we can make it a bigger endeavour.”

Badrinath thought of the project during his stint as a franchise coach in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. “All that this sea of talent needed was an outlet. The response so far has been overwhelming. We have received over 1,500 videos in two weeks,” he stated.

Fast-tracking the identification of talent through technology, Badrinath could well strike gold.