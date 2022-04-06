'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis steals the show on IPL debut

South Africa U-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis on Wednesday announced his arrival on the IPL stage with a classy boundary off only the second ball he faced. Swinging through the line, he sent a Rasikh Salam inswinger to the rope near mid-on.

Brevis, who has been dubbed 'Baby AB (de Villiers)', was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded U-19 World Cup in the West Indies, amassing 506 runs at an average of 84.33 and smashing two hundreds and three fifties in just six games. His astounding returns at the tournament also earned him the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

In the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Brevis, who was bought for Rs 3 crore by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 auction, wasn't afraid to take on mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. Picking his wrong'un early, the 18-year-old dispatched Varun's very first ball into the stands at deep-midwicket.

Umesh, who has been exceptional thus far in this season, also conceded a boundary, when Brevis rocked back and pierced the field at mid-on.

Although Brevis, who made his T20 debut for South Africa Under-19s in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, was stumped for 29(19), he showed glimpses of why he is compared to the Proteas and RCB legend.