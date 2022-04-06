IPL News KKR vs MI live score, IPL 2022: Shreyas' Kolkata vs Rohit's Mumbai, Playing 11, toss at 7:00pm KKR vs MI live score, IPL 2022: Get the live cricket score updates between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians from MCA Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 April, 2022 17:54 IST Pat Cummins has joined the KKR squad. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 April, 2022 17:54 IST Welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between MI and KKR at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.MATCH PREVIEWMumbai Indians has lived up to its reputation of being a slow starter. With time running out, the most successful Indian Premier League side couldn’t have asked for a better opposition than Kolkata Knight Riders to turn the tide.Despite Knight Riders having won the IPL twice, Mumbai Indians has been its bogey team. It reflects in the fact that MI dominates the head-to-head record, winning 22 of the 29 games.PODCASTOn Matchpoint Paradox this week, Amol Karhadkar, Shayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally discuss the recently concluded Women's ODI World Cup, Pakistan's possibilities to continue hosting international cricket, Ross Taylor signing off from the international stage, and their first impressions of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be hoping to open their account on Wednesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium.The onus will be on Rohit to come good against his favourite opposition. Rohit has amassed a whopping 1,015 runs - most against any IPL outfit - versus KKR. He will be gunning to lead from the front, and will expect Suryakumar Yadav to be fit for the game.The rejigged Knight Riders has appeared to be one of the most settled units early on in IPL 2022. Umesh Yadav has been a revelation with the new ball and he will be hoping to continue his streak of early strikes against a batting unit that’s heavily reliant on openers Rohit and Ishan Kishan.Besides, mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine; powerhitter Andre Russell; and the two Mumbaikars - captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Ajinkya Rahane - having found their mojo, the Knight Riders will fancy its chances to earn a second successive win against MI.Predicted 11Mumbai Indians Predicted 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams/Fabian Allen, M Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi, Jasprit BumrahKolkata Knight Riders Predicted 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson/Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee/Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Varun ChakravarthyKKR unavailable player: Aaron FinchSQUADSMUMBAI INDIANS SQUADRohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Aryan Juyal, Dewald Brevis, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad KhanKOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS SQUADAndre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh YadavWhere and when to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match?The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Disney+Hotstar.