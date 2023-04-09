Cricket

Lyca Kovai Kings to face Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans in TNPL 2023 opener on June 12

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) released the schedule for the 2023 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
09 April, 2023 19:40 IST
Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies team members pose with the trophy in the final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022(TNPL).

Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies team members pose with the trophy in the final of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022(TNPL). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The latest edition of TNPL will commence on June 12 at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science ground in Coimbatore - Lyca Kovai Kings will face Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans. There will be 28 league and 4 playoff matches, and will be held in Tirunelveli, Natham (Dindigul), Coimbatore, and Salem.

The playoffs (from July 7) are currently scheduled to take place at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground in Vazhapadi and the ICL-Sankarnagar ground in Tirunelveli where the final is to be held on July 12. There will be seven double-headers with the first match starting at 3 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m.

For the first time, TNPL will use DRS (Decision Review System) to aid in umpiring decisions. There will be reserve days for playoff matches.

