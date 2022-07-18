TNPL showcases promising all-format bowling talent

As the cricket caravan moves to this busy city, it’s time to reflect on the match-winning breed - the bowlers.

Tamil Nadu seeks incisive bowlers. Has TNPL showcased the sort of talent that can be shaped for all formats?

The indications are promising.

While his brother Sanjay has been grabbing the headlines along with B. Aparajith for some sensational ball striking for Nellai Royal Kings, Sonu Yadav has been lively for Chepauk Super Gillies.

He has a lithe frame, broad shoulders, runs in smoothly and has a quick-arm action with a good wrist position.

Where Sonu, an attacking all-rounder, has improved is in his accuracy, and the ability to bowl cutters on these wickets like he did against Dindigul Dragons, finishing with figures of two for 19 from four overs.

R. Silambarasan, who has a sling-arm action, can surprise you with his speed. His yorkers can do some damage and he has the ability to swing the ball.

With nine wickets so far for Siechem Madurai Panthers at an economy of 7.45, he looks poised for the next step in his career.

If used in short, judicious bursts, he can be a handful in the longer version too. He has represented Tami Nadu in shorter formats.

At the top of wicket-takers' list so far this TNPL season is the big-hitting pace bowling all-rounder, Abhishek Tanwar, with 12 scalps at an economy of 6.35 for Lyca Kovai Kings.

A fierce competitor, Tanwar has worked on his pace. He varies his speed, sends down effective cutters, and enjoys his duels.

It’s good to see Aswin Crist back in action and among wickets for Tiruppur Tamizhans after recovering from a major back surgery.

Tamil Nadu has been seeking off-spinners and the young Balu Surya has shown promise with nine scalps for Lyca Kovai Kings at a stunning economy rate of 5.42.

He varies his trajectory, turns the ball and has one that comes with the arm. He maintains pressure on the batters giving little away.

Left-arm spinner N.S. Harish has been the outstanding bowler for the Royal Kings with nine scalps (economy 7.25). He bowls with control.

Then there is Kovai Kings’ left-armer Ajith Ram, with his lovely high arm action and easy release. He pivots, extracts turn, gets natural bounce and does have an arm ball.

All these bowlers have possibilities.