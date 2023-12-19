MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: De Zorzi, bowlers help South Africa level series with India

While the bowlers set up the game in first innings by bowling India out for 212, Tony de Zorzi’s maiden ODI century helped South Africa finish the game with 45 balls to spare.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 23:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tony de Zorzi during the second ODI against India.
Tony de Zorzi during the second ODI against India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tony de Zorzi during the second ODI against India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An all-round performance by host South Africa helped it take the three-match series into a decider after beating India by eight wickets in the second ODI at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

While the bowlers set up the game in first innings by bowling India out for 212, Tony de Zorzi’s maiden ODI century helped South Africa finish the game with 45 balls to spare.

De Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks survived the opening spell of Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar, and then went on to add 130 runs for the first wicket to push India out of the game.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI highlights

After Hendricks got out for 52, Rassie van der Dussen made sure Zorzi had another solid partner at the crease.

Arshdeep and debutant Rinku Singh were two wicket takers for India.

Earlier, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad on the second ball of the match after being put into bat first. Sai Sudharsan and Tilak Varma added 42 runs for the second wicket before the latter got out just after the PowerPlay got over.

Sudharsan then added 68 runs with captain KL Rahul and scored his second consecutive fifty in the process. Once Lizaad Williams removed Sudharsan in the 27th over, India kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Despite Rahul scoring 64-ball 56, South African bowlers controlled the second half of the Indian innings. Nandre Burger was the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets while Beuran Hendricks and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each.

