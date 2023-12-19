MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Sudharsan, Tilak at crease after Gaikwad falls early; India 40/1 (9) vs South Africa

SA vs IND: Follow for all live score and updates from the second ODI between South Africa and India at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Updated : Dec 19, 2023 17:12 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Sai Sudharsan in action.
India's Sai Sudharsan in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
India's Sai Sudharsan in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

SA vs IND: Follow for all live score and updates from the second ODI between South Africa and India at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday. 

  • December 19, 2023 17:09
    9th over

    Hendricks again. Sudharsan pushes another half volley past the extra covers but a great effort in the deep keeps it to just three runs. 

  • December 19, 2023 17:04
    IND 36/1 in 8 overs

    Williams continues. Length ball on the hips and Sudharsan just punches it perfectly past the gap between two fielders in midwicket region inside the circle. He gets three runs. Five runs off the over. 

  • December 19, 2023 17:00
    4
    IND 31/1 in 7 overs

    Beuran Hendricks into the attack now. A quick single to begin the over by Tilak. Sudharsan opens the face of the bat on the last second and the ball goes past the second slip for four! And now he punishes the half volley by driving it past cover for another boundary. 

  • December 19, 2023 16:56
    4
    IND 22/1 in 6 overs

    Williams for his third over. Three balls, three dots. Tilak has scored three runs after 17 balls. Short ball and Sudharsan nicely pulls it away for four towards square leg to end the over. 

  • December 19, 2023 16:51
    IND 17/1 in 5 overs

    Burger continues. He’s consistently testing Tilak’s outside edge and patience outside off stump. Four runs off the over, including two wides. 

  • December 19, 2023 16:46
    4
    IND 13/1 in 4 overs

    Sudharsan drives past point and gets a double to start the Williams over. Full outside off stump, too wide, and Sudharsan beautifully drives past extra cover. A jaffa to end the over! Squared up Tilak there. 

  • December 19, 2023 16:43
    IND 6/1 in 3 overs

    Burger to Tilak, full on the off stump and he drives it for a double. Four dots in five balls so far. A good start here for South Africa. 

  • December 19, 2023 16:37
    IND 4/1 in 2 overs

    Lizaad Williams with the other new ball. Sudharsan, playing his 2nd ODI, leaves the ball as it comes. Five dot balls to begin with. A maiden. 

  • December 19, 2023 16:30
    W
    IND 4/1 in 1 over

    Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings for India. Nandre Burger with the new ball. 

    First ball four! Too full and Gaikwad with the straight bat hits it past the bowler. Appeal and gone! Looks like Gaikwad is gone. Gaikwad has reviewed the LBW decision. Three reds and gone! India loses wicket on the second ball of the match. 

    Tilak Varma walks in at number three. Late swing on offer for the left armer. Tilak is happy to defend. 

  • December 19, 2023 16:25
    All set!

    National anthems: first India then the home team South Africa. 

  • December 19, 2023 16:14
    Rinku Singh handed ODI debut!!!!

    SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut; Shreyas Iyer released from squad

    Rinku Singh has been handed his ODI debut for India ahead of the second ODI against South Africa at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

  • December 19, 2023 16:11
    South Africa playing XI

    Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie val Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Henrick Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams

  • December 19, 2023 16:07
    India playing XI

    KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharshan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

  • December 19, 2023 16:03
    South Africa wins the toss

    South Africa wins the toss and chooses to bowl first!

  • December 19, 2023 15:52
    IND VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS

    Matches played: 92

    India won: 39

    South Africa won: 50

    No Result: 3

    Last result: India won the 1st ODI by 8 wickets 

  • December 19, 2023 15:49
  • December 19, 2023 15:47
  • December 19, 2023 15:34
    India Squad:

    Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

  • December 19, 2023 15:34
    South Africa Squad:

    Aiden Markram (c), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

  • December 19, 2023 15:25
    Live streaming and telecast info

    The India vs South Africa ODI series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

  • December 19, 2023 15:22
  • December 19, 2023 15:11
    Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the India and South Africa second ODI set to be played at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. Stay tuned for live updates. 

India /

South Africa

Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

