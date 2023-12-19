SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut; Shreyas Iyer released from squad

Rinku Singh has been handed his ODI debut for India ahead of the second ODI against South Africa at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Rinku replaced Shreyas Iyer, who has been released from the ODI squad to join the Test team, in the playing XI.

Shreyas was part of the playing XI in the first ODI but won’t feature in the remaining two games. The 29-year-old didn’t feature in the three T20Is against South Africa as well last week.

Rinku, who has already announced himself in the T20Is, got his ODI cap from teammate Kuldeep Yadav.

In 55 List A matches, Rinku has scored 1844 runs at an average of 49.83. He has scored 17 half-centuries and one century.