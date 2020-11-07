Cricket Cricket Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas posts highest total Atapattu cracked a 48-ball 67 to lead Supernovas to a total of 146/6 from its 20 overs in the Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE. Team Sportstar 07 November, 2020 21:09 IST Chamari Atapattu raises her bat after scoring a fifty against Trailblazers. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 07 November, 2020 21:09 IST Chamari Atapattu powered Supernovas to post the highest total in the short history of the Women's T20 Challenge in the match against Trailblazers in Sharjah on Saturday.Opting to bat, Atapattu cracked a 48-ball 67 (5x4, 4x6) to lead the defending champion to a total of 146/6 from its 20 overs. The previous best score of 142/3 was also recorded by Supernovas against Velocity in 2019 in Jaipur.Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the final flourish with a 29-ball 31, which included a six and a four. After having lost the opening game against Velocity, Supernovas require a win to remain alive in the competition. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos