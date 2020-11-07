Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas posts highest total

Chamari Atapattu powered Supernovas to post the highest total in the short history of the Women's T20 Challenge in the match against Trailblazers in Sharjah on Saturday.

Opting to bat, Atapattu cracked a 48-ball 67 (5x4, 4x6) to lead the defending champion to a total of 146/6 from its 20 overs. The previous best score of 142/3 was also recorded by Supernovas against Velocity in 2019 in Jaipur.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided the final flourish with a 29-ball 31, which included a six and a four.

After having lost the opening game against Velocity, Supernovas require a win to remain alive in the competition.