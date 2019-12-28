Cricket Cricket Boult to miss final Test in Australia due to fractured finger Trent Boult fractured his finger while batting on day three of the Boxing Day Test and will miss New Zealand's third Test against Australia. Dejan Kalinic 28 December, 2019 14:31 IST New Zealand's Trent Boult bats during day three of the Boxing Day Test against Australia. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 28 December, 2019 14:31 IST New Zealand paceman Trent Boult has been ruled out of the third Test against Australia after fracturing a finger on Saturday. Boult, who missed the series opener due to a side strain, was hit on the hand by Mitchell Starc during day three of the second Test in Melbourne. The left-armer bowled during Australia's second innings before the Black Caps announced he had fractured a finger on his right hand.Read: Travis Head delighted with patient MCG ton "Trent Boult will return home to New Zealand following the second Test after suffering a fracture to the second-metacarpal of his right hand while batting on day three," they wrote on Twitter at the close of play. "He will require around four weeks of rehabilitation. A replacement player will be confirmed in due course." New Zealand is staring at a 2-0 deficit in the three-Test series, which will conclude in Sydney beginning on January 3. Australia is 137-4 in its second innings, leading by 456 runs at the MCG. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.