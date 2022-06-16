Knight Riders, Royals to field their first-ever women's teams in CPL 2022

Knight Riders will field its first-ever women's team under TKR banner in Caribbean Premier League 2022. Deandra Dottin will be captaining the Tribango Knight Riders, while Hayley Matthews will lead the Barbados Royals, while Stefanie Taylor will be heading the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Venky Mysore, Director, Trinbago Knight Riders, said, "We are proud to announce our first women's team under the Knight Riders banner, and are eagerly looking forward to watching the ladies represent TKR in the inaugural Women’s T20 competition in this year's Caribbean Premier League.

"We are always most supportive of such initiatives and are on a continuous lookout to expand the sport across the globe and across demographics. We are therefore particularly thrilled to support the launch of women’s T20 in the Caribbean and would like to congratulate and thank CWI and CPL for taking the initiative to launch the Women’s editions this year."



Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Barbados Royals and Rajasthan Royals, said: "The Caribbean and particularly Barbados is a destination which has always been so deeply invested in cricket, and to have a team in the region which will serve as a pillar of growth for the women's game in and around the island nation, was such an exciting opportunity for us at the Barbados Royals.

"Having attracted huge popularity, not just in the Caribbean, but also in cricket-playing nations around the world, the CPL has been able to realise its value and also the impact it can create on grassroots development. With this new competition for women, it gives us the opportunity to accelerate the growth and development of female players and coaches, while attracting the next generation of talent to the sport."