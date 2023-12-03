MagazineBuy Print

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Tripura beats Mumbai by 53 runs in first List-A encounter

Tripura bowled out Mumbai for 211 while defending a revised total of 265 runs on the back of an all-round show by Mura Singh (4/23 & 55 off 26 balls).

Published : Dec 03, 2023 17:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Wriddhiman Saha, captain of Tripura Cricket Team.
Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Wriddhiman Saha, captain of Tripura Cricket Team. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Tripura defeat Mumbai by 53 runs (VJD method) in its first-ever encounter in List-A cricket on Sunday during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 league match played in Bengaluru.

Tripura bowled out Mumbai for 211 while defending a revised total of 265 runs on the back of an all-round show by Mura Singh (4/23 & 55 off 26 balls).

Follow | Vijay Hazare Trophy highlights, Round 6

On being asked to bat, Bikram Kumar Das (70), Sudip Chatterjee (60, and Ganesh Satish (50) set up the Tripura’s innings before Mura Singh finished it with his five fours and three sixes.

In reply, Mumbai lost two wickets for just seven before captain Ajinkya Rahane (78) and Jay Bista (58) rebuilt the innings. Once the 101-run stand was broken by Sarkar, it was Tripura bowlers all over Mumbai batters.

The Wriddhiman Saha-led side has now defeated both Mumbai and Saurashtra, the defending champion, in the same season.

