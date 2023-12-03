Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 6: Karnataka loses four wickets vs Haryana; TN stutters vs MP

- December 03, 2023 09:54Vidarbha 53/0 in 10 overs vs Hyderabad
Anish: Solid start for Vidarbha. Some movement in the air but a flurry of boundaries from Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey takes them to 53 at the end of ten overs.
- December 03, 2023 09:53Karnataka 29/4 in 11.1 overs vs Haryana
Abhishek: Nishant Sindhu strikes with his first delivery. Sharath goes into his crease to cut but gets a nick to the keeper.
- December 03, 2023 09:52Nagaland 32/6 in 9 overs vs Punjab
Siddarth Kaul continues his fine form as he quickly scalps four wickets. He had managed a match-winning five-for in the previous game against Tamil Nadu.
- December 03, 2023 09:49Goa 32/5 in 8.3 overs vs Bengal
Akash Deep and Mohammed Kaif run through the Goa top-order. Akash has scalped three wickets within his first four overs while Kaif has scalped two.
- December 03, 2023 09:47Karnataka 29/3 in 9.3 overs vs Haryana
Abhishek: Third wicket for Haryana, second for Sumit Kumar. Gets the ball to nip in again and traps Nikin Jose leg before. Up to Manish Pandey now to save the sinking ship.
- December 03, 2023 09:45TN 41/2 in 8.4 overs v MP
Sai Sudharsan is run out on 21 as Pradosh Ranjan Paul walks in to join Baba Indrajith. TN finds itself in early trouble yet again.
- December 03, 2023 09:36Karnataka 21/2 in 7 overs v Haryana
Abhishek: The first productive over for Karnataka. Anshul Kamboj strays short and both Sharath and Nikin Jose pick up boundaries with pull shots.
- December 03, 2023 09:31TN 40/1 in 6.2 overs vs MP
The bowling change works for MP. Rahul Batham dismisses N Jagadeesan for 16.
- December 03, 2023 09:23Delhi 5/1 in 5 overs v Chandigarh
Sandeep Sharma and Nippun Pandita push Delhi to the backfoot. Skipper Yash Dhull has walked in and faced 12 balls without scoring.
- December 03, 2023 09:19TN 32/0 in 4 overs vs MP
Sai Sudharsan and Jagadeesan take the aggressive route early on with a flurry of boundaries against Khulwant Khejroliya and Venkatesh Iyer.
- December 03, 2023 09:16Andhra 3/2 in 3 overs v UP
Yash Dayal strikes twice in his first over. He removes Ashwin Hebbar and Shaikh Rasheed off successive deliveries.
- December 03, 2023 09:15Karnataka 3/2 in 2 overs v Haryana
Abhishek: Samarth did not learn from Mayank’s mistake. He shoulders arms only to see his stumps rearranged against Sumit Kumar.
- December 03, 2023 09:06Delhi 0/1 in 1 over v Chandigarh
Sandeep Sharma dismisses Delhi opener Vaibhav Kandpal for a six-ball duck in the opening over. A wicket-maiden.
- December 03, 2023 09:05Karnataka 2/1 in 0.3 overs vs Haryana - Golden duck for Mayank
Abhishek: A howler from Mayank Agarwal. He shoulders arms and sees the ball from Anshul Kamboj shape in and take the off stump with it.
- December 03, 2023 09:03TN v MP
Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan open for Tamil Nadu in a crucial game against Madhya Pradesh.
- December 03, 2023 08:26Toss
Railways vs Saurashtra: Saurashtra won the toss and elected to field
Kerala vs Pondicherry: Kerala won the toss and elected to field
Mumbai vs Tripura: Mumbai won the toss and elected to field
Odisha vs Sikkim: Odisha won the toss and elected to field
Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra: Maharashtra won the toss and elected to field
Jharkhand vs Services: Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field
Hyderabad vs Vidarbha: Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field
Manipur vs Meghalaya: Meghalaya won the toss and elected to field
Haryana vs Karnataka: Karnataka won the toss and elected to bat
J&K vs Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to field
Chandigarh vs Delhi: Delhi won the toss and elected to bat
Bihar vs Mizoram: Mizoram won the toss and elected to bat
Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam: Assam won the toss and elected to field
Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh won the toss and elected to field
Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan: Himachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field
Nagaland vs Punjab: Punjab won the toss and elected to field
Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to bat
Bengal vs Goa: Bengal won the toss and elected to field
- December 03, 2023 07:59Yuzi Chahal on VHT grind and India return
- December 03, 2023 07:59IPL 2024 Auction: What will be hot at the auction table?
- December 03, 2023 07:58VHT Schedule, Round 6
