Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Round 6: Karnataka loses four wickets vs Haryana; TN stutters vs MP

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Get the Live Cricket Score, News, Squads and Latest Scorecard of today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6 matches.

Updated : Dec 03, 2023 09:54 IST

Team Sportstar
Saurashtra faces Railways in Round 6 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Saurashtra faces Railways in Round 6 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
lightbox-info

Saurashtra faces Railways in Round 6 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches happening across India on Sunday, December 3.

  • December 03, 2023 09:54
    Vidarbha 53/0 in 10 overs vs Hyderabad

    Anish: Solid start for Vidarbha. Some movement in the air but a flurry of boundaries from Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey takes them to 53 at the end of ten overs.

  • December 03, 2023 09:53
    Karnataka 29/4 in 11.1 overs vs Haryana

    Abhishek: Nishant Sindhu strikes with his first delivery. Sharath goes into his crease to cut but gets a nick to the keeper. 

  • December 03, 2023 09:52
    Nagaland 32/6 in 9 overs vs Punjab

    Siddarth Kaul continues his fine form as he quickly scalps four wickets. He had managed a match-winning five-for in the previous game against Tamil Nadu.

  • December 03, 2023 09:49
    Goa 32/5 in 8.3 overs vs Bengal

    Akash Deep and Mohammed Kaif run through the Goa top-order. Akash has scalped three wickets within his first four overs while Kaif has scalped two.

  • December 03, 2023 09:47
    Karnataka 29/3 in 9.3 overs vs Haryana

    Abhishek: Third wicket for Haryana, second for Sumit Kumar. Gets the ball to nip in again and traps Nikin Jose leg before. Up to Manish Pandey now to save the sinking ship. 

  • December 03, 2023 09:45
    TN 41/2 in 8.4 overs v MP

    Sai Sudharsan is run out on 21 as Pradosh Ranjan Paul walks in to join Baba Indrajith. TN finds itself in early trouble yet again. 

  • December 03, 2023 09:36
    Karnataka 21/2 in 7 overs v Haryana

    Abhishek: The first productive over for Karnataka. Anshul Kamboj strays short and both Sharath and Nikin Jose pick up boundaries with pull shots. 

  • December 03, 2023 09:31
    TN 40/1 in 6.2 overs vs MP

    The bowling change works for MP. Rahul Batham dismisses N Jagadeesan for 16. 

  • December 03, 2023 09:23
    Delhi 5/1 in 5 overs v Chandigarh

    Sandeep Sharma and Nippun Pandita push Delhi to the backfoot. Skipper Yash Dhull has walked in and faced 12 balls without scoring.

  • December 03, 2023 09:19
    TN 32/0 in 4 overs vs MP

    Sai Sudharsan and Jagadeesan take the aggressive route early on with a flurry of boundaries against Khulwant Khejroliya and Venkatesh Iyer.

  • December 03, 2023 09:16
    Andhra 3/2 in 3 overs v UP

    Yash Dayal strikes twice in his first over. He removes Ashwin Hebbar and Shaikh Rasheed off successive deliveries.

  • December 03, 2023 09:15
    Karnataka 3/2 in 2 overs v Haryana

    Abhishek: Samarth did not learn from Mayank’s mistake. He shoulders arms only to see his stumps rearranged against Sumit Kumar. 

  • December 03, 2023 09:06
    Delhi 0/1 in 1 over v Chandigarh

    Sandeep Sharma dismisses Delhi opener Vaibhav Kandpal for a six-ball duck in the opening over. A wicket-maiden.

  • December 03, 2023 09:05
    Karnataka 2/1 in 0.3 overs vs Haryana - Golden duck for Mayank

    Abhishek: A howler from Mayank Agarwal. He shoulders arms and sees the ball from Anshul Kamboj shape in and take the off stump with it.

  • December 03, 2023 09:03
    TN v MP

    Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan open for Tamil Nadu in a crucial game against Madhya Pradesh. 

  • December 03, 2023 08:26
    Toss

    Railways vs Saurashtra: Saurashtra won the toss and elected to field

    Kerala vs Pondicherry: Kerala won the toss and elected to field

    Mumbai vs Tripura: Mumbai won the toss and elected to field

    Odisha vs Sikkim: Odisha won the toss and elected to field

    Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra: Maharashtra won the toss and elected to field

    Jharkhand vs Services: Jharkhand won the toss and elected to field

    Hyderabad vs Vidarbha: Hyderabad won the toss and elected to field

    Manipur vs Meghalaya: Meghalaya won the toss and elected to field

    Haryana vs Karnataka: Karnataka won the toss and elected to bat

    J&K vs Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand won the toss and elected to field

    Chandigarh vs Delhi: Delhi won the toss and elected to bat

    Bihar vs Mizoram: Mizoram won the toss and elected to bat

    Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam: Assam won the toss and elected to field

    Andhra vs Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh won the toss and elected to field

    Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan: Himachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field

    Nagaland vs Punjab: Punjab won the toss and elected to field

    Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to bat

    Bengal vs Goa: Bengal won the toss and elected to field

  • December 03, 2023 07:59
    Yuzi Chahal on VHT grind and India return

    Chahal says he enjoys 50-over cricket more than T20s on return to India’s ODI squad for South Africa tour

  • December 03, 2023 07:59
    IPL 2024 Auction: What will be hot at the auction table?

    IPL 2024 Auction: Scouts reveal domestic middle-order batters, fast bowlers likely to be hot property on December 19

  • December 03, 2023 07:58
    VHT Schedule, Round 6

Vijay Hazare Trophy

