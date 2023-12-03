Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Punjab thrashes Nagaland to record biggest win in Indian List A cricket

Punjab thrashed Nagaland by nine wickets to record the biggest win (by balls to spare) in Indian List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Mumbai on Saturday.

Led by Siddarth Kaul’s second consecutive five-wicket haul in the tournament, Punjab bowled out Nagaland for 75 in 20.1 overs after opting to field. In reply, a quickfire 40 off 14 deliveries by Prabhsimran Singh helped Punjab waltz past the target in just 4.1 overs.

Punjab surpassed the previous record held by Railways, which won a Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Rajasthan in the 2014-15 season in 5.3 overs.