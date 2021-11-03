Cricket

Twitter reacts to Dravid's appointment as India head coach

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Rahul Dravid will take over from Ravi Shastri as the new team India head coach.

03 November, 2021 21:43 IST

Dravid with Shikhar Dhawan during the Sri Lanka series.   -  PTI

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was appointed as the new head coach of the men's senior team, taking over from Ravi Shastri.

Dravid, who had coached the senior side in the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka in July, will take over the coaching duties for the home series against New Zealand later this month.

Several former cricketers expressed their reaction to his appointment, as the side embarks on a new era.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop tweeted, "Wishing Rahul Dravid all the best in his journey as India’s head coach."

Former international and Karantaka teammate Venkatest Prasad tweeted, "Congratulations Rahul Dravid for becoming the coach of Indian Men’s Cricket Team. Indian players will be hugely benefitted with his vast experience. Wishing him the very best to take Indian cricket to greater heights."

 

On his appointment, Dravid said, "It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. 

