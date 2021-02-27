Umar Akmal reveals why he did not report spot-fixing approach

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal on Saturday claimed that he did not report details of corrupt approaches made to him ahead of last year's Pakistan Super League (PSL) because he thought the information would not remain confidential.

"I opted against reporting the matter to the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit as I was concerned the information would be leaked out and not remain confidential," he told reporters in Lahore.

Akmal's 18-month ban was reduced by six months by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Friday, making him eligible to return to representative cricket as the PCB had originally suspended him on February 20 last year. According to the PCB, Akmal has to pay a fine of PKR 4.25 million and participate in a rehabilitation programme under the board's anti-corruption code.

Akmal also claimed he had gone to meet the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board to inform him about the spot-fixing approach but could not meet him.

“I had every intention of reporting the matter. I went to meet the Board chairman to tell him the approach made to me to spot-fix in Pakistan Super League. Unfortunately, I could not meet him as he was busy and this issue happened,” Akmal said.

“I have never been involved in such practices because to me, playing for Pakistan is the biggest honour,” he added.

Akmal was banned for three years from all cricket by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal in February last year. Later, the ban was reduced to 18 months by an independent adjudicator.

Akmal said he would cooperate with the PCB and do everything he can to get back to playing as soon as possible.

“Cricket is my bread and butter, and I know how much loss I have suffered in the last year away from the sport. I want to resurrect my Pakistan career, and hopefully, I can do that,” he said.

"I have learnt a lot in these last 12 months, and hopefully, I can just focus on cricket now as there is a lot of cricket left in me.”