Bumrah to miss final IND vs ENG Test due to personal reasons

Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test.

This series marked Bumrah's first appearance in a home Test when he was part of the playing XI in the series opener in Chennai, which India lost by 227 runs. After a break of one Test, Bumrah was back in the squad and led the pace attack alongside Ishant Sharma in the third Test. However, Bumrah bowled only six overs in a match where spinners took 28 of the 30 wickets to fall on a deteriorating pitch. There will be no addition to India’s squad for the final Test.

India leads the four-match series 2-1. The 10-wicket win, inside two days, in the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad gave the host side an unassailable lead and moved it a step closer to the inaugural World Test Championship final, to be played at Lord's from June 18. It also means England is now out of the WTC race. New Zealand has already qualified.

