Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appointed as bowling coaches of Pakistan men’s team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that the duo’s first assignment will be the Test series against Australia scheduled from December 14 to January 7, followed by the T20I series against New Zealand from January 12–21.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 13:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Umar Gul has been appointed as the fast bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team.
Umar Gul has been appointed as the fast bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: AFP

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have been appointed as Pakistan’s fast and spin bowling coaches, respectively, for the men’s team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that the duo’s first assignment will be the Test series against Australia scheduled from December 14 to January 7, followed by the T20I series against New Zealand from January 12-21.

Gul previously served as the bowling coach for the Pakistan Men’s Team during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, and the subsequent series against New Zealand at home.

“I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf. Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan’s bowling prowess to new heights,” Gul said in a statement.

Former world no. 1 ODI bowler Saeed Ajmal will have a job in his hands after the Pakistan team failed to qualify for the knock-outs of the World Cup. In what is been seen as an overhaul in the coaching structure of Pakistan, Ajmal will play a key role with his wealth of experience.

“I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by the Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach. I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team,” Ajmal said.

Earlier, former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez was appointed as the team director of the Pakistan cricket side.

Related Topics

Umar Gul /

Saeed Ajmal /

Mohammad Hafeez

