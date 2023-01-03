Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Unadkat picks first over hat-trick against Delhi

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat, on Tuesday, became the first ever bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy match.

Unadkat scalped the wickets of Dhruv Shorey, Vaibhav Rawal and Yash Dhull in the third, fourth and fifth ball of the first over, as Delhi slumped to three down for none.

The Lucknow Super Giants pacer did further damage to Delhi as he went on to pick three more wickets, that of Jonty Sidhu (4), Lalit Yadav (0) and wicketkeeper Lakshay (1).

Delhi is currently struggling at 35 for the loss of seven wickets while Unadkat is on song at 6/20.

Saurashtra’s first-ever win over Mumbai last month, placed it third on the points table while Delhi is languishing in the seventh spot.