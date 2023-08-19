USA qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2024

The USA secured a place in the ICC Under-19 ODI World Cup after an impressive performance in the Americas qualifiers, joining the already qualified 15 teams for the event in Sri Lanka next year.

It won five out of six matches to top the four-team qualifiers with 10 points, the same as Canada, but topped the standings on better net run-rate (4.84).

It defeated Bermuda to begin its qualifying journey, but a loss to Canada added some intrigue.

But the USA bounced back with another win against Bermuda and went on to defeat Argentina twice, including a score of 515 in one game.

In the crucial final match against Canada, rain led it to a 22-over-a-side contest. The USA restricted its opponent to 92/9 before sealing the chase to make the cut.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have automatically qualified as the best-placed Full Member nations from the 2022 edition.

New Zealand, Nepal, Namibia and Scotland from other qualifiers complete the line-up.