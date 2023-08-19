MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USA qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2024

USA won five out of six matches to top the four-team qualifiers with 10 points, same as Canada, but topped the standings on better net run-rate (4.84).

Published : Aug 19, 2023 17:49 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
USA secured a place in the ICC Under-19 ODI World Cup 2024. (Representative Image)
USA secured a place in the ICC Under-19 ODI World Cup 2024. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

USA secured a place in the ICC Under-19 ODI World Cup 2024. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The USA secured a place in the ICC Under-19 ODI World Cup after an impressive performance in the Americas qualifiers, joining the already qualified 15 teams for the event in Sri Lanka next year.

It won five out of six matches to top the four-team qualifiers with 10 points, the same as Canada, but topped the standings on better net run-rate (4.84).

It defeated Bermuda to begin its qualifying journey, but a loss to Canada added some intrigue.

But the USA bounced back with another win against Bermuda and went on to defeat Argentina twice, including a score of 515 in one game.

ALSO READ
IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Confident India eyes series win, batters seek more time in the middle

In the crucial final match against Canada, rain led it to a 22-over-a-side contest. The USA restricted its opponent to 92/9 before sealing the chase to make the cut.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe have automatically qualified as the best-placed Full Member nations from the 2022 edition.

New Zealand, Nepal, Namibia and Scotland from other qualifiers complete the line-up.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC Under-19 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC qualifies for quarterfinals with dominating 4-0 win over Indian Navy
    PTI
  2. USA qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2024
    PTI
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Avinash Sable fails to qualify for final round in 3000m steeplechase
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC unveils mascots for ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. USA qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2024
    PTI
  2. ICC unveils mascots for ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I: Confident India eyes series win, batters seek more time in the middle
    PTI
  4. I was not nervous, very happy to be back: Bumrah
    PTI
  5. IRE VS IND: India pips Ireland by two runs in DLS Method, takes 1-0 lead
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC qualifies for quarterfinals with dominating 4-0 win over Indian Navy
    PTI
  2. USA qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2024
    PTI
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Avinash Sable fails to qualify for final round in 3000m steeplechase
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC unveils mascots for ODI World Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, August 19
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment