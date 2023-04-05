Cricket

US book spot in ODI World Cup final qualifier

At a playoff event in Namibia, the U.S. side posted 231 all out and then bowled out Jersey for 206 to confirm the top spot and a place in the final qualifier in Zimbabwe.

05 April, 2023
The U.S. has never qualified for the ODI World Cup but is assured of a place in next year’s T20 World Cup, which it will co-host with West Indies.

The United States booked its place in the final qualifying tournament for this year’s ODI World Cup in India following its 25-run victory over Jersey on Tuesday.

At a playoff event in Namibia, the U.S. side, led by Indian-born Monank Patel, posted 231 all out and then bowled out Jersey for 206 to confirm top spot and a place in the final qualifier in Zimbabwe in June-July.

United Arab Emirates finished runner-up to the U.S. to claim the second spot in the qualifier.

The U.S. and UAE join former world champion West Indies and Sri Lanka among the 10 teams in Zimbabwe vying for the last two places at the October-November World Cup.

